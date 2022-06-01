Key Points

New COVID-19 entrance requirements introduced for travelers depending on their region or country of departure and vaccination status

Overview

The government of Japan introduced new COVID-19 entrance requirements that will be based on the country or region that the traveler is departing from. Under these new requirements, COVID-19-related requirements will be divided into three categories: blue, yellow, and red based on the region or country of departure.

Travelers arriving from a blue country or region will be exempt from testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

Travelers arriving from a yellow country or region will be exempt from testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival so long as they can provide proof of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate . Unvaccinated travelers will need to undergo PCR testing and a seven-day home quarantine.

Travelers arriving from a red country or region will be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival and a three-to-seven-day quarantine period depending on proof of vaccination.?

Currently, only four countries are listed on the red list. For additional information on the country and region lists, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan introduced new COVID-19 related entrance requirements for travelers based on their region or country of departure and vaccination status. For these requirements to apply, the traveler must have spent a period of at least 14 days in the country or region that they departed from.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 May, 2022

