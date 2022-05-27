Key Points?

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates for individuals traveling between Indonesia and a member state of the European Union

Overview

The government of Indonesia and the European Union (EU) will mutually recognize one another's COVID-19 vaccination certificates to facilitate ease of travel. As a result, travelers who are entering the EU or traveling between EU member states and are holders of the Indonesian vaccine certificate will be able to enter under the same conditions as travelers holding the EU digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Travelers holding an EU digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be able to enter Indonesia with ease related to pandemic-related requirements.

What are the Changes?

EU member states and Indonesia will mutually recognize one another's COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Travelers entering any of these countries should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Indonesia's website, the European Union's website, and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 26 May 2022.

