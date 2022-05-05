ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective May 9, 2022, the Taiwanese government will reduce the required quarantine period for all international arrivals from ten days to seven, followed by a seven-day self-health management period. The announcement from Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is an incremental step toward normalizing international travel procedures. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has barred most foreign nationals from entering the country.

Reduced Quarantine Period

Under the updated entry guidelines, international arrivals will be required to quarantine for seven days, with the day of arrival counting as Day 0. The arrival should quarantine at home or at the residence of a friend or relative, observing the principle of one person per residence. If the principle of one person per residence cannot be observed, the arrival should complete the seven-day quarantine period at a quarantine hotel. The seven-day self-health management period should begin on the eighth day following arrival.

Family or household members who arrive on the same day may choose to quarantine together in their home or at the residence of a relative. Otherwise, family or household members may stay in the same quarter of a quarantine hotel, depending on availability.

Testing Measures

International arrivals will still be required to complete PCR testing upon arrival (Day 0). At-home rapid test kits will also be provided to inbound travelers by airport personnel upon entry.

A rapid test should be taken on the last day of the quarantine period (Day 7). One additional rapid test kit will be provided and can be used if symptoms appear during quarantine. Children under age 2 will undergo a PCR test on the last day of quarantine, given age limits on at-home rapid test kits. Individuals who have difficulty using at-home test kits on their own will receive rapid tests arranged and performed by local governments.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.