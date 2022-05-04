ARTICLE

Key Points

Bulgaria will lift all COVID-19 related entrance requirements for travelers beginning 1 May 2022

Overview

Beginning 1 May 2022, the government of Bulgaria will lift all COVID-19 related entrance requirements. All travelers entering the country will not be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bulgaria will lift all COVID-19 related entrance requirements from 1 May 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bulgaria's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 3 May, 2022

