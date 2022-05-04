Bulgaria:
Lifting Of COVID-19 Related Entrance Requirements
04 May 2022
Key Points
- Bulgaria will lift all COVID-19 related entrance requirements
for travelers beginning 1 May 2022
Overview
Beginning 1 May 2022, the government of Bulgaria will lift all COVID-19 related entrance
requirements. All travelers entering the country will
not be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery
from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.
What are the Changes?
The government of Bulgaria will lift all COVID-19 related
entrance requirements from 1 May 2022. Travelers entering the
country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization
prior to arrival.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of
Bulgaria's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 3 May, 2022
