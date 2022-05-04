ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting of all COVID-19 related entrance restrictions as of 1 April 2022

Overview

On 1 April 2022, the government of Costa Rica lifted its COVID-19 related entrance measures. As a result, travelers are no longer required to complete a Health Pass form, and unvaccinated travelers are no longer required to provide proof of health insurance.

What are the Changes?

The government of Costa Rica lifted all COVID-19 related entrance requirements on 1 April 2022. Travelers entering the country still must ensure that they can provide proof of a return ticket when entering Costa Rica and ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization to enter Costa Rica prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Costa Rica's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 3 May, 2022

