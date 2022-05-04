Costa Rica:
Lifting Of COVID-19 Related Entrance Requirements
04 May 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Lifting of all COVID-19 related entrance restrictions as of 1
April 2022
Overview
On 1 April 2022, the government of Costa Rica lifted its COVID-19 related entrance
measures. As a result, travelers are no longer
required to complete a Health Pass form, and unvaccinated
travelers are no longer required to provide proof of health
insurance.
What are the Changes?
The government of Costa Rica lifted all COVID-19 related
entrance requirements on 1 April 2022. Travelers entering the
country still must ensure that they can provide proof of a return
ticket when entering Costa Rica and ensure that they hold the
appropriate immigration authorization to enter Costa Rica prior to
arrival.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Costa
Rica's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 3 May, 2022
