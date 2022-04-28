Key Points

Thailand will reduce COVID-19 related entrance requirements beginning 1 May 2022

Overview

The government of Thailand announced that beginning 1 May 2022, fully vaccinated travelers entering the country will no longer be required to undergo RT-PCR testing prior to arrival. As a result, fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter the country so long as they have registered for a Thailand Pass, can provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, and hold a health insurance policy with a coverage of at least 10,000 US dollars.

Unvaccinated travelers permitted to enter Thailand must provide proof of a negative pre-arrival RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure, have registered for a Thailand Pass, and hold a health insurance policy with a coverage of at least 10,000 US dollars. These travelers will also need to undergo a five-day quarantine upon arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand will update its COVID-19 related entrance requirements beginning on 1 May 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to entering the country.

Originally published 27 April 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.