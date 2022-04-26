Key Points

Removal of negative PCR test requirement when entering Chile?

Overview?

The government of Chile updated its entrance requirements on 14 April 2022 and introduced new alert levels for determining the requirements for entering the country. The government moved to alert level 1 and as a result, travelers will need to provide proof of:?

An electronic affidavit that must be completed within 48 hours of departure; and

Foreign national travelers who are not a resident of Chile will need to provide proof of an international insurance policy with a minimum coverage of USD 30,000.?

For additional information, check here.?

What are the Changes??

The government of Chile updated its entrance requirements. As of 14 April 2022, travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test result prior to entering the country. Instead, travelers will be required to complete an electronic affidavit prior to travel and provide proof of health insurance. The government stated that this decision was made as a result of vaccination rates and decreased transmission rates throughout the country.?

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Chile's government website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 25 April 2022.

