Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers entering South Korea will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival beginning 1 June 2022

Beginning 1 June 2022, testing requirements will be reduced for fully vaccinated travelers

Overview

The government of South Korea will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to undergo quarantine upon arrival beginning 1 June 2022. This will apply to fully vaccinated travelers regardless of country of departure so long as they have received an approved COVID-19 vaccine regimen. The government will also reduce arrival testing requirements so that travelers will only be required to undergo a PCR test prior to arrival and on the first day of arrival.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 1 June 2022, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival. These travelers will only have to undergo testing prior to arrival and upon arrival. Currently, all eligible travelers to South Korea must undergo testing prior to arrival, upon arrival, and on day six or seven of their stay.

Looking Ahead

Additional information on testing requirements is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 25 April 2022.

