Key Points

Lifting of all COVID-19 related entry requirements for travelers regardless of vaccination status or history of infection

Overview

The government of Switzerland will lift all COVID-19 related entrance restrictions beginning 2 May 2022. This means that all travelers, regardless of country of departure, will be permitted to enter Switzerland without presenting proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative COVID-19 test.

What are the Changes?

The government of Switzerland will update its COVID-19 related entry requirements beginning on 2 May 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 25 April 2022.

