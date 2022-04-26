Switzerland:
Lifting Of COVID-19 Related Entry Restrictions
26 April 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Lifting of all COVID-19 related entry requirements for
travelers regardless of vaccination status or history of
infection
Overview
The government of Switzerland will lift all COVID-19 related entrance
restrictions beginning 2 May 2022. This means that all
travelers, regardless of country of departure, will be permitted to
enter Switzerland without presenting proof of vaccination, proof of
recovery or a negative COVID-19 test.
What are the Changes?
The government of Switzerland will update its COVID-19
related entry requirements beginning on 2 May 2022. Travelers
entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate
authorization prior to arrival.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of
Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 25 April 2022.
