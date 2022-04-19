ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers entering Lebanon will no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arrival

Overview

The government of Lebanon updated its COVID-19 related entrance requirements on 10 April 2022. All travelers who can provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, documenting that they have received a complete vaccine regimen and a booster dose, will be permitted to enter Lebanon without being required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to entry.

Travelers who are unable to provide proof of vaccination must undergo PCR testing no more than 48 hours prior to departure or rapid antigen testing no more than 24 hours prior to departure.

For additional information regarding COVID-19-related entrance requirements, check here.

What are the Changes?

On 10 April 2022, the government of Lebanon will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to entry so long as they can provide proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to entry.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Lebanon's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 April, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.