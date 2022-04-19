Bulgaria:
COVID-19 Related Entry Restrictions Lifted For Select Travelers
19 April 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Lifting of entrance requirements for travelers from nine
countries as of 13 April 2022
Overview
The government of Bulgaria announced that COVID-19-related
entrance requirements will be lifted for travelers arriving from
North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the
Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Israel. Travelers from these
locations will no longer be required to present proof of
vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative COVID-19 test result
upon arrival as of 13 April 2022.
What are the Changes?
Travelers from North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia,
Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Israel will
be permitted to enter Bulgaria without presenting proof of
vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test
result.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of
Bulgaria's website and
Envoy's website for the latest updates
and information.
Originally published 15 April, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
