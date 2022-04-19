ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting of entrance requirements for travelers from nine countries as of 13 April 2022

Overview

The government of Bulgaria announced that COVID-19-related entrance requirements will be lifted for travelers arriving from North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Israel. Travelers from these locations will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival as of 13 April 2022.

What are the Changes?

Travelers from North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Israel will be permitted to enter Bulgaria without presenting proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 15 April, 2022

