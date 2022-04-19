Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for unvaccinated UAE citizens will go into effect beginning 19 April 2022

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published COVID-19 travel updates for unvaccinated UAE citizens. Under these changes, unvaccinated citizens of the UAE will be permitted to enter the country beginning 19 April 2022, so long as they can provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure for the UAE. These travelers must also have completed the travel application form on the Al Hosn app prior to arrival.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 19 April 2022, the government of the UAE will permit unvaccinated citizens of the UAE to enter the country so long as they have completed a travel form and undergone a COVID-19 PCR test prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 April, 2022

