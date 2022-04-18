ARTICLE

On April 12, 2022, the Chilean government announced the implementation of a new framework to govern the country's border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lowest level of the new framework, Alert Level 1, does not require foreign nationals seeking to enter Chile to submit their vaccination status for prior approval, though travelers may still submit this information voluntarily and are required to submit it to obtain a Pase de Movilidad (“Mobility Pass”). In adopting the new framework, the government aims to enable a more agile response to the pandemic, including through detection and containment of new variants of concern.

Alert Levels for Pandemic Response

Under the new formulation of the government's Plan Fronteras Protegidas, Chile will adopt three alert levels to determine the scope of border restrictions to be put in place:

Alert Level 1 : Characterized by community transmission of known and controlled variants within the country; ample information about the variants' characteristics and health impacts; no alerts regarding variants of concern.

: Characterized by community transmission of known and controlled variants within the country; ample information about the variants' characteristics and health impacts; no alerts regarding variants of concern. Alert Level 2 : Characterized by a variant of concern being present, but with no known community spread, or only initial community spread; health authorities determine the country is prepared to respond with prevention and control.

: Characterized by a variant of concern being present, but with no known community spread, or only initial community spread; health authorities determine the country is prepared to respond with prevention and control. Alert Level 3: Characterized by a variant of concern without known community spread, and no further information available, or a potential for a severe health impact on the country's population despite precautionary measures.

For each alert level, there are corresponding differences in protocols for travel restrictions, traveler management, traveler declarations, vaccination requirements for entry, diagnostic testing for entry (including either pre- or post-arrival testing, or both), and vaccine approval, among other measures.

Measure Alert Level 1 Alert Level 2 Alert Level 3 Travel Restrictions No travel restrictions Some restrictions, with reduced levels of flights to and from areas with confirmed or suspected presence of a new variant of concern. Flights related to humanitarian, supply, or strategic reasons is always allowed. Total travel restrictions in place for flights to and from areas with confirmed or suspected presence of a new variant of concern. Flights related to humanitarian, supply, or strategic reasons is always allowed. Traveler Management Flights without cases: No restrictions. Confirmed case: Isolation according to general health requirements. Case contact during flight: According to general health requirements. Flights without cases: Quarantine at home or in designated facilities is required for travelers without approved vaccination or Pase de Movilidad. Such travelers will be allowed to enter only for humanitarian or strategic reasons. Confirmed case: Quarantine in designated facilities. Case contact during flight: Quarantine at home or in designated facilities. Flights without cases: Quarantine at designated facilities for all travelers coming from areas with confirmed or suspected presence of a new variant of concern. Confirmed case: Quarantine in designated facilities. Case contact during flight: Quarantine at designated facilities. Traveler Declarations Always required, for all travelers. Always required, for all travelers. Always required, for all travelers. Vaccination Requirements for Entry Vaccine approval is voluntary, to obtain a Pase de Movilidad. Travelers must receive vaccine approval (homologation) before entry. Travelers must receive vaccine approval (homologation) before entry. Diagnostic Testing for Entry Pre-arrival: Recommended. Post-arrival: Random. Pre-arrival: Required for all travelers. Post-arrival: Required for all travelers. Pre-arrival: Required for all travelers. Post-arrival: Required for all travelers. Health Insurance Always required, with coverage for COVID-19. Always required, with coverage for COVID-19. Always required, with coverage for COVID-19.

For all alert levels where quarantine is indicated, travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test in order to exit quarantine. The type and number of tests, along with the timing between tests, will depend on the alert level and the variants in circulation.

