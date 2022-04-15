Key Points

Removal of pre-departure COVID-19 entry requirement for travelers who can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

The government of Ghana updated its COVID-19 related entrance measures on 28 March 2022. Fully vaccinated travelers entering the country will not be required to undergo PCR testing prior to arrival or undergo testing upon arrival in Ghana.

The government also announced that all land and sea borders will reopen. Fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter the country through these borders without providing proof of a negative PCR test result.

Citizens and long-term residents of Ghana who are not fully vaccinated will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival. These travelers will also be offered the opportunity to undergo vaccination upon arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ghana updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements on 28 March 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ghana's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.