On March 31, 2022, the Chilean government issued an extension of its border restrictions through the end of April 2022. Specifically, the government issued Decree No. 142, modifying Decree No. 295 of 2021, to continue the government's legal authorization to impose restrictions on the entry and exit of individuals through the country's borders. In issuing the new decree, the government emphasized that further modifications may be made in response to the changing nature of the pandemic around the world.

Entry Requirements

Under the government's Plan Fronteras Protegidas, Chile continues to require incoming travelers to undergo pre-arrival PCR testing, regardless of vaccination status. Specifically, the following requirements apply:

Travelers must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flight in the country of origin. Children under age 2 are exempt from pre-departure PCR testing.

Travelers must complete an electronic “International Travelers Affidavit” within 48 hours of boarding.

As of March 8, 2022, fully vaccinated travelers holding a Pase de Movilidad (“Mobility Pass”) are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival in Chile. However, travelers may be subject to random COVID-19 testing upon arrival. If the test result is positive, the traveler will be required to undergo a seven-day home quarantine.

