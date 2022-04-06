ARTICLE

Key Points

Travelers arriving in Estonia from an EU or EEA country or several others will not be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the country

Travelers arriving from countries outside of the EU and EEA will be permitted to enter Estonia without undergoing quarantine if they can present proof of vaccination, recent recovery from COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

Beginning 1 April 2022, the government of Estonia will not require travelers arriving from countries of the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA), Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Vatican City, and the United Kingdom (UK) to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Travelers arriving from countries and regions outside of the EU or EEA will need to present proof of a vaccination certificate, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test or rapid antigen test taken no more than 48 hours prior to travel.

These travelers will not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival so long as they undergo PCR or rapid antigen test at the earliest possible opportunity after crossing the border into Estonia.

What are the Changes??

The government of Estonia has removed quarantine measures for travelers entering from an EU, EEA country or Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican City or the UK. These travelers will not have to present proof of vaccination to enter the country.

Travelers arriving from a country not listed above will need to present proof of recovery, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Estonia. These travelers will also have to undergo additional COVID-19 testing after arriving in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 4 April 2022

