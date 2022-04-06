Key Points

All travelers will be permitted to enter Thailand without having to undergo pre-departure testing

Overview

On 1 April 2022, the government of Thailand announced that all travelers entering the country will not be required to obtain a pre-departure COVID-19 test. Travelers will still be required to obtain a Thailand Pass QR code prior to entering the country and undergo RT-PCR testing on the first day of arrival in the country. Travelers will also have to undergo self-administered ATK testing on day five of entry and report the test results in the Mor Prom application.

Travelers entering the country through the Sandbox scheme or Alternative Quarantine scheme will also be required to undergo a quarantine period, but the period has been reduced to five days.

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements for all international travelers on 1 April 2022. As a result, travelers will no longer be required to undergo pre-departure COVID-19 testing. Travelers will still be required to adhere to any additional entrance requirements, such as post-arrival testing and undergoing a quarantine period.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 April 2022

