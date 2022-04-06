ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers from countries outside of the European Union and European Economic Area beginning 1 April 2022

Removal of entry requirement to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test when entering Sweden beginning 1 April 2022

Overview

On 25 March 2022, the government of Sweden announced that it will lift all entry bans related to COVID-19 beginning 1 April 2022, allowing all travelers, including those from outside of the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA), to enter the country. As a result, travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test certificate when entering the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden introduced a ban on travel in March 2020 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The country has gradually lifted entrance measures for travelers from the EU and EEA, however, this newest change will allow all travelers to enter the country without additional pandemic-related measures.

Looking Ahead

