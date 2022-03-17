Key Points

Updated country risk-level assessment list

Overview

On 14 March 2022, the government of Malta published changes to its COVID-19 country risk assessment list. Under these changes, countries of the European Union (EU) and Schengen Area and Switzerland will be categorized based on assessments presented by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The government also published a list of 19 countries and regions in which restrictions will gradually be lifted for travelers arriving from non-essential purposes. Some of the countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and more.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malta updated its country risk assessment list. The government clarified that these changes were made to better align Malta's COVID-19 entrance policies with the EU.

