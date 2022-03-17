ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated documents required for entrance

Updated red zone list

Overview

On 10 March 2022, the government of Bulgaria updated its COVID-19 travel restrictions. Under this update, travelers arriving from countries and regions within the green zone will be permitted to enter the country with proof of one of the following:

A valid EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

A valid EU Digital COVID-19 recovery certificate

A valid EU Digital COVID-19 certificate providing proof of having tested negative for COVID-19;

To qualify, the individual must have taken a PCR test within 72 hours prior to entry or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of entry.

An equivalent document containing the same data as an EU Digital COVID-19 certificate.

The government also updated the red zone of countries and regions with high COVID-19 transmission rates. This zone includes 66 countries and regions.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bulgaria updated its country and region classification lists. In addition, the government provided a list of documents that will be required in order to enter the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bulgaria's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 March, 2022

