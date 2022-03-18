ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Extension of entry restrictions for unvaccinated travelers arriving from outside the European Union and Schengen Area

Overview

The government of Finland will extend restrictions on entry until 10 April 2022 for unvaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Finland will be permitted to enter if they can provide proof of full vaccination with an approved COVID-19 vaccine or an EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate. This certificate must demonstrate full vaccination or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.

Finnish citizens and foreign nationals permanently residing in Finland are not required to demonstrate proof of vaccination when entering the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland will extend border entry restrictions to unvaccinated travelers arriving from outside the European Union or Schengen area. Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to present proof of recovery or proof of vaccination.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Finland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 14 March, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.