Key Points

Travelers entering the UAE must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, a certificate of recovery, or a vaccination certificate as of 26 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) relaxed COVID-19 related entrance requirements on 26 Feb. 2022. Under these modifications, fully vaccinated travelers entering the country will be required to provide proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate containing a valid QR code.

Unvaccinated travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure or a certificate of recovery with a QR code obtained within one month of travel.

Some travelers may be required to undergo additional medical examinations depending on the country of departure.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE eased travel entrance measures on 26 Feb. 2022. Travelers will be required to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel, or a certificate of recovery to enter the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

