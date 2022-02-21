Key Points

Removal of quarantine requirements for eligible travelers beginning 25 Feb. 2022

New country classification system beginning 16 Feb. 2022

Overview

Effective 25 Feb. 2022, the government of the Netherlands will no longer require self-quarantine upon arrival . In addition, beginning 16 Feb. 2022, the government is no longer issuing travel advisories based solely on a country's coronavirus situation. Instead, country and regional travel guidance will be based on both security and health risks to travelers.

What are the Changes?

Effective 25 Feb. 2022, the government of the Netherlands will no longer require eligible travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the country. All travelers will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering the Netherlands. The government will also base its travel advice on the health and security risks of countries and regions. As a result, most countries will be removed from the country's orange list .

Looking Ahead

The government of the Netherlands will continue to classify countries as orange-list areas if a new virus variant becomes a concern. Continue to check the government of the Netherland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 February 2022

