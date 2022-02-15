ARTICLE

This article was originally published on 7 Feb. 2022 and was updated on 11 Feb. 2022 to reflect new information.

11 Feb. 2022 Update: The government of the Philippines expanded the list of COVID-19 vaccination certificates acceptable for entrance into the country. The latest update will include vaccination certificates issued in the following countries and territories:

South Korea

Brazil

Israel

Timor Leste (East Timor)

Key Points

The government of the Philippines will now accept vaccination certificates issued in the countries and territories of Bahrain, Qatar, Switzerland, and Hong Kong

Overview

On 3 Feb. 2022, the government of the Philippines expanded the list of COVID-19 vaccination certificates acceptable for entrance into the country. The new list will include vaccination certificates issued in the following countries and territories:

Bahrain

Qatar

Switzerland

Hong Kong

What are the Changes?

Beginning 3 Feb. 2022, the government of the Philippines will accept vaccination certificates issued in the countries and territories of Bahrain, Qatar, Switzerland and Hong Kong. This will allow fully vaccinated travelers from these countries and territories to enter the Philippines under less strict entrance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 11 February 2022

