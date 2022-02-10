ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Reduced validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Overview

Beginning 8 Feb. 2022, the government of the Netherlands will reduce the validity period of the European Union (EU) COVID-19 vaccination certificate from 12 months to nine months (270 days). After nine months, EU vaccination certificate holders will be required to obtain a booster dose for the coronavirus entry pass (CTB) to remain valid for travel to the Netherlands.

The government reduced the validity period of the CTB to nine months with the aim of aligning with European Commission recommendations. The CTB is required for use when entering certain businesses or hosting events in the Netherlands.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherland's announced that it will reduce the validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel to the Netherlands in order to better align the requirements with recommendations from the European Commission on the validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Looking Ahead

The government of the Netherlands has yet to determine a validity period for the CTB for individuals who have received a booster dose. Continue to check the government of the Netherland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 February, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.