Key Points

Reduced entry requirements for holders of valid EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Overview

The government of Greece will no longer require travelers holding a valid EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate to undergo testing requirements upon arrival. This rule will apply to travelers entering from a European Union member state, a Schengen Area country, or one of the 33 non-EU countries that have joined the EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate system. The certificate must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, proof of having recovered from COVID-19, or alternatively the traveler can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Travelers arriving from countries and regions that have not joined the EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate system will be required to present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival, regardless of vaccination status.

What are the Changes?

The government of Greece will allow travelers holding valid EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates to enter the country without additional testing requirements. The government reported that this change was made to increase tourism and travel to the country.

Looking Ahead

These entry requirements will remain in place until Feb. 21, 2022. Continue to check the government of Greece's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 08 February 2022

