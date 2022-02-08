ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated country risk level assessment

Updated entry requirements based on country risk level assessment

Overview

The government of Denmark updated its country classification category list and entry requirements on 1 Feb. 2022.

Fully vaccinated travelers or travelers recovered from COVID-19, arriving from a European Union (EU) member state or Schengen Area country, will be permitted to enter Denmark without undergoing testing and isolation. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from these locations will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel or a negative rapid test within 48 hours of arrival.

Fully vaccinated travelers or travelers recovered from COVID-19 arriving from COVID-19 at-risk countries will be permitted to enter Denmark without undergoing testing and isolation. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from these countries will be required to undergo testing within 24 hours of arrival, regardless of whether testing was completed prior to arrival.

Fully vaccinated travelers or travelers recovered from COVID-19 arriving from high-risk countries will be permitted to enter Denmark without undergoing testing and isolation. Unvaccinated travelers arriving from these countries will be required to undergo 10-day self-isolation and take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry. Travelers may be eligible to end the quarantine period if a negative PCR test can be presented on the sixth day of self-isolation.

What are the Changes?

The government of Denmark updated its risk level classification list and entry requirements for travelers on 2 Feb. 2022. For additional information on exemptions and entrance requirements, click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 February, 2022

