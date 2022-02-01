Starting midnight on January 29, 2022, the Japanese government announced that all travelers entering the country will be subject to only a seven day quarantine. The reduced measures will apply even to travelers who have already entered the country. This is yet another reduction in the quarantine period, which was reduced from 14 days to 10 days on January 15. The three, six, and ten-day government-designated quarantine measures remain in place, although all countries which were subject to the ten-day government-quarantine are now only subject to six-day government quarantine (with the remaining one day in self-quarantine). However, several countries and US states remain subject to three-day or six-day government-quarantine measures.

Please visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the latest information. The affected countries and US states are updated on an almost daily basis.

As previously discussed, the foreign entry ban will remain in place at least through the end of February.

