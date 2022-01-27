ARTICLE

Key Points

Filipino citizens who recently recovered from COVID-19 and continue to test positive will be allowed to enter the Philippines under new conditions

Overview

On 20 Jan. 2022, the government of the Philippines introduced new travel measures for Filipino travelers who recently recovered from COVID-19 but continue to test positive on the required pre-departure RT-PCR COVID-19 test. These travelers will be allowed to enter the Philippines if the following conditions are met:

The positive RT-PCR test was taken within 48 hours of departure;

The traveler can present a medical certificate issued by a licensed physician with the following:

Indicates that the traveler has completed the mandatory isolation period; Indicates that the traveler is no longer infectious; and Has been allowed free movement of travel in the country of departure;

A positive RT-PCR test taken no earlier than 10 days and no later than 30 days prior to departure; and

The traveler agrees to undergo a facility-based quarantine. The quarantine period will vary depending on the color classification of the country of departure

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines will now allow Filipino citizens who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to test positive to enter the country if certain conditions can be met. This change will allow these individuals to travel to the Philippines without being required to present a negative pre-departure RT-PCR test.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 January, 2022

