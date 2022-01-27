ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Switzerland will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers or those who have recovered from COVID-19 to undergo pre-departure testing

Removal of day four and day seven post-arrival testing requirements

Overview

Beginning 22 Jan. 2022, the government of Switzerland is no longer requiring travelers who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test before entering Switzerland. Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to undergo testing prior to entering the country. All travelers who have entered Switzerland will no longer be required to undergo follow-up testing on day four or day seven of arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Switzerland updated its travel entrance policies due to limited testing capacity within the country. Fully vaccinated travelers or travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 will no longer be required to undergo testing prior to entering Switzerland.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January, 2022

