Key Points

Reduced validity period of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Reduced validity period for proof of recovery certificates

Overview

The government of Belgium will reduce the validity of the accepted COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 270 days to 150 days beginning 1 March 2022. The government will not set a validity period for the booster dose. The validity for a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 will also be amended from 180 days to 150 days.

What are the Changes?

On 1 March 2022, the government of Belgium will amend the validity period for the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the validity period for certificates of recovery from COVID-19.

This decision was made based on the European Commission's decision to reduce the validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Belgium's vaccine validity period will be one of the strictest of the European Union member states.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Belgian government website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January, 2022

