Key Points

Extension of COVID-19 health measures until 27 Feb. 2022

Overview

The government of Bermuda has extended current COVID-19 health measures until 27 Feb. 2022. All travelers entering Bermuda will be required to:

Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result taken within 24 hours of departure;

Pay the Travel Authorization fee and provide proof of health insurance;

Provide proof of having been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure;

Undergo on-arrival PCR testing or antigen testing;

Undergo a 10-day quarantine period;

Undergo antigen testing on day 10 of quarantine.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bermuda issued a seventh extension on the current COVID-19 health measures. This extension will remain in place for 30 additional days.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bermuda's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 21, January 2022

