Key Points 

  • Extension of COVID-19 health measures until 27 Feb. 2022 

Overview 

The government of Bermuda has extended current COVID-19 health measures until 27 Feb. 2022. All travelers entering Bermuda will be required to: 

What are the Changes? 

The government of Bermuda issued a seventh extension on the current COVID-19 health measures. This extension will remain in place for 30 additional days.  

Looking Ahead 

Continue to check the government of Bermuda's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information. 

Originally published 21, January 2022

