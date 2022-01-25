Key Points

New quarantine requirements for travelers entering Malaysia beginning 24 Jan. 2022

Overview

Beginning 24 Jan. 2022, the government of Malaysia will introduce new quarantine requirements for all travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers who have received a booster dose will be required to quarantine for five days. Fully vaccinated travelers who have not received a booster dose will be required to quarantine for seven days.

Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. All travelers will be subject to testing requirements prior to departure to Malaysia and throughout the quarantine period after arrival. Testing requirements will vary depending on the traveler's vaccination status.

Some travelers may be released from quarantine if they can present a negative COVID-19 test result taken during the quarantine period. For additional information on testing requirements, click here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21, January 2022

