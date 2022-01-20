ARTICLE

Key Points

Digital vaccination certificate application deadline extended until 31 March 2022 for individuals vaccinated in Thailand

Overview

The government of Thailand will extend the free issuing of e-vaccination certificates, known as e-Vaccine passports, for individuals who are vaccinated in Thailand until 31 March 2022. As a result, any traveler who received a vaccination in Thailand will be eligible to request a vaccination certificate through the Mor Prom application on their phone.

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand will allow all individuals vaccinated in Thailand to apply for a vaccination certificate until 31 March 2022. This extension is aimed at easing international and internal travel restrictions for many travelers.

Looking Ahead

It can take up to three working days to receive the digital vaccination certificate. As such, travelers will need to ensure that the application is filed in advance of travel. Continue to check the government of Thailand's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 19 January, 2022

