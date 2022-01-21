ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective January 20, 2022, South Korea will require all international arriving passengers to present documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their departure date. At present, passengers arriving from overseas must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure. The South Korean government's announcement is a response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

COVID-19 Testing Requirements for International Travelers

Under the updated entry restrictions, international travelers will have to undergo PCR testing within 48 hours of departure. The government has indicated that it will provide some flexibility by interpreting the 48-hour testing window to cover “two days.” Hence, a passenger departing at 10:00am on January 21 may present the negative result of a test taken at any time after midnight (12:00am) on January 19.

Only specific types of PCR tests will be accepted. At-home or self-administered tests are not acceptable; nor are antigen or antibody detection tests. Only PCR tests based on DNA amplification (such as RT-PCR, LAMP, TMA, SDA, and NEAR tests) will be valid for entry purposes.

Travelers must present a complete test certificate in either Korean or English showing the negative result. The certificate should specify the passenger's name and date of birth, as well as the testing method, test date, test result, date of issuance, and name of the testing center.

Exceptions to the New Testing Requirements

With only limited exceptions, passengers without documentation of a negative PCR test will not be allowed to board their departing aircraft. Among other categories, these exceptions include:

Children under the age of 6;

Individuals with quarantine exemption certificates for official business reasons or humanitarian purposes (e.g., to attend a funeral); and

Flight crews.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.