Key Points

Entrance requirements will remain in place until 28 Feb. 2022

Reduced validity period for the COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Overview

The government of Latvia will extend a state of emergency until 28 Feb. 2022, maintaining existing COVID-19 safety measures. All travelers entering Latvia must fill out an electronic form on the Covidpass.lv website no earlier than 48 hours before arrival and provide information concerning testing requirements, vaccination status or proof of recovery from COVID-19. Restrictions will vary depending on the vaccination status of the traveler and the country from which they are departing. For additional information based on country risk status, click here.

The government of Latvia will also reduce the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates to nine months beginning 15 Feb. 2022, in order to align its policies with the EU Commission's decision made on 22 Dec. 2021. For a list of approved vaccines in Latvia, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Latvia has extended a state of emergency until 28 Feb. 2022. In addition, the accepted period of validity for use of an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be reduced from 12 months to nine months.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Latvia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January 2021

