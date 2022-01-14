Key Points

Current COVID-19 measures to remain in place until 31 March 2022

Reduced validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate?

Overview?

The government of Switzerland announced that current COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place until 31 March 2022. Eligible fully vaccinated travelers or those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months will be required to:

Complete an entry form within 48 hours of arrival;

Present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure;

Unvaccinated travelers will also be required to adhere to the above-mentioned requirements in addition to taking an additional PCR test or rapid antigen test between the fourth day and seventh day following entry.?

The government of Switzerland will also reduce the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates to 270 days (9 months) on 1 Feb. 2022. This change will ensure that the vaccination certificate remains valid for travel throughout the European Union, which will shorten the accepted vaccine validity in February 2022.?

What are the Changes??

The government of Switzerland will maintain internal COVID-19 measures, reduce the quarantine period for international travelers and shorten the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Switzerland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January, 2022

