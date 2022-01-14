Key Points

Fully vaccinated travelers and those who have recovered from COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine upon arrival

Overview

Effective 13 Jan. 2022, the government of Malaysia updated the entrance arrival requirements for travelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have recovered from COVID-19. Fully vaccinated travelers and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 60 days prior to departure will be required to undergo a supervised RTK-Ag test upon arrival and will be exempt from quarantine requirements. Unvaccinated travelers, including those who are not fully vaccinated, will be required to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia will no longer require travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who have recovered from COVID-19 to quarantine upon arrival. Unvaccinated travelers will be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 January 2022.

