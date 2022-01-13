Key Points

Current border measures will remain in place until 20 Feb. 2022

The vaccination certificate validity period will be reduced from 12 months to nine months

Overview

The government of Iceland announced that the country's current border measures will remain in place until 20 Feb. 2022. Currently, all fully vaccinated travelers and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months are permitted to enter the country. These travelers must present the following documents:?

All arriving travelers who do not have one of the above-mentioned certificates will be required to adhere to testing and quarantine requirements. Travel restrictions have also been placed on some nationalities. For an online guide for entrance, including information on testing and quarantine requirements, click here.

The government of Iceland will also shorten the validity period of accepted vaccination certificates to nine months.?

What are the Changes?

Effective 15 Jan. 2022, the government of Iceland shortened the accepted period of validity for a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to nine months. This decision was made in accordance with the European Commission decision to shorten the vaccination certificate validity period throughout the European Union.

Looking Ahead

The government of Iceland plans to propose new border entrance measures no later than 20 Feb. 2022. Continue to check the government of Iceland's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

