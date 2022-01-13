Due to the ongoing prevalence of the Omicron variant, the Japanese government announced that the ban on foreign entry into Japan will continue through the end of February. As previously discussed, the entry restrictions were re-implemented at the end of November 2021 due to the rise of the Omicron variant globally. Under the current entry restrictions, foreign travelers are banned in principle from entering Japan regardless of travel purpose or vaccination status. Visa applications will remain suspended and valid new visa holders will also be prevented from entry into the country.

The entry restrictions may be extended further depending on the COVID-19 infection rates domestically and internationally. Restriction measures are subject to further changes and updates as well. Please refer to the following page for the most up-to-date information on the entry restrictions and quarantine measures by country and US state.

