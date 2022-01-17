On January 9, 2022, Israel loosened several pandemic-related restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals. The country had previously relaxed its entry restrictions in November 2021 but re-imposed them only weeks later following the identification of the omicron variant. Under the new reopening guidelines, fully vaccinated foreign nationals, as well as some unvaccinated but recovered individuals, will be allowed to enter Israel.

Entry Eligibility for Vaccinated or Recovered Travelers

Tourists and other foreign nationals seeking to take advantage of Israel's relaxed entry guidelines will have to comply with strict documentation, testing, and quarantine requirements established by the Israeli Ministry of Health. Specifically, travelers will need to apply for a Green Pass before arrival, demonstrating compliance with the following requirements:

Travelers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must demonstrate receipt of the second or third dose no less than 7 days and no more than 6 months before arrival.

Travelers who received the Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine must demonstrate receipt of the second or third dose no less than 14 days and no more than 6 months before arrival.

Travelers who have received only one dose of an approved vaccine between January 6 and January 18, 2022, will be eligible for temporary Green Pass for 30 days, unless they have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Certain unvaccinated travelers who can demonstrate natural recovery from COVID-19 will also be allowed entry, under the following guidelines:

Travelers who are unvaccinated but hold a certificate of recovery showing a positive PCR test result are eligible for a Green Pass valid for up 6 months from the date of the last certificate of recovery.

Travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 and also received one dose of an approved vaccine before or after recover are eligible for a Green Pass valid through March 31, 2022.

Travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 and subsequently tested positive on a serological test, who were not vaccinated before testing, and who subsequently received at least one dose of an approved vaccine after testing are eligible for a Green Pass valid through December 31, 2022.

Children up to 12 years and 3 months of age are eligible for a Green Pass valid until March 31, 2022, or until they reach the age of 12 years and 3 months, whichever is later.

Children up to 12 years and 3 months of age who test positive on a serological test are eligible for a Green Pass valid through December 31, 2022 or until they reach the age of 12 years and 3 months, whichever is later.

Testing and Quarantine Requirements

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must comply with the following testing and quarantine requirements in order to enter Israel:

Take a PCR test in the 72 hours before the flight to Israel, or take a rapid antigen test in the 24 hours before the flight (At-home tests are not acceptable.) Travelers must present an official document showing their test results.

Fill out the Entry Statement Form within 48 hours prior to departure. Upon completion of the form, travelers will receive a link to pay in advance for a PCR test upon arrival.

Take a PCR test upon arrival in Israel.

Isolate for 24 hours or until a negative result is received from the PCR arrival test. Additional isolation requirements may apply in certain cases.

Recognized Vaccines

For purposes of the entry restrictions, Israel will accept vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, including:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Sinovac

SinoPharm

Serum Institute of India

Bharat Biotech

Immunization with the Sputnik V vaccine are also recognized. However, additional restrictions may apply, including isolation and testing requirements.

