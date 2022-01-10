Key Points

Reduced validity of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate in Poland

Overview

Beginning 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Poland will decrease the initial validity of the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate in Poland to 270 days (nine months). However, the certificate's validity will be extended for 270 days after the date a booster dose is received.

What are the Changes?

In accordance with the European Commission's decision to reduce the validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the government of Poland will reduce the validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate to 270 days. The EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates allow travelers to transit through EU countries more easily when a vaccination certificate is required for entrance.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 6 January, 2022

