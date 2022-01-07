On December 31, 2021, the Chilean government extended and modified various border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government's announcement extends the border restrictions through at least January 31, 2022.

Plan Fronteras Protegidas

Under the latest iteration of Chile's Plan Fronteras Protegidas ("Protected Borders Plan"), Chilean citizens and resident foreign nationals are authorized to enter or depart Chile through four airports:

Aeropuerto Arturo Merino Benítez (Santiago)

Aeropuerto Iquique

Aeropuerto Antofagasta

Aeropuerto Punta Arenas

Chilean citizens and resident foreign nationals may also enter or leave through the following border crossings:

Paso Futaleufú, región de Los Lagos

Paso Huemules, región de Aysén

Paso Jeinimeni, región de Aysén

Paso Monte Aymond, región de Magallanes y de la

As of January 4, 2022, additional land crossings are permitted at the following locations:

Paso Chacalluta, región de Arica y Parinacota

Paso Agua Negra, región de Coquimbo

Paso Los Libertadores, región de Valparaíso

Paso Pino Hachado, región de La Araucanía

Paso Cardenal Samoré, región de Los Lagos

Paso Dorotea, región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena

Chile will continue to require incoming travelers to undergo pre- and post-arrival PCR testing and to quarantine upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status. Specifically, the following requirements apply:

Travelers must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flight in the country of origin;

Travelers must undergo additional PCR testing upon arrival in Chile;

Vaccinated Chilean citizens, resident foreign nationals, and visitors holding a Pase de Movilidad ("Mobility Pass") must quarantine until receiving a negative PCR test on arrival;

Children under age 2 are exempt from pre-departure PCR testing;

Children under age 2 are also exempt from PCR testing upon arrival if they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults.

Travelers who been in the following seven African countries within the past 14 days must undergo PCR testing upon arrival and complete a seven-day quarantine, regardless of vaccination status and even if the PCR test result is negative: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.

Tourists and Other Non-resident Foreign Nationals

Under the Plan Fronteras Protegidas, non-resident foreign nationals, including tourists, may enter Chile through one of the abovementioned airports or border crossings if they hold a Pase de Movilidad and have completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19. Non-resident foreign nationals under age 6 may enter even if they have not completed a full course of vaccination.

Non-resident foreign nationals who have been in one of the seven abovementioned African countries during the last 14 days are not allowed to enter Chile.

In addition to the entry requirements listed above, vaccinated non-resident foreign nationals holding a Pase de Movilidad must also present proof of health insurance coverage of at least USD$30,000.

Salvoconducto for Unvaccinated Foreign Nationals

Nonresident foreign nationals who do not hold a Pase de Movilidad and who do not have their vaccines validated may still enter Chile by securing a "Salvoconducto" (Safe Passage). Nonresident foreign nationals may be eligible for a Salvoconducto if they meet any of the exceptions listed in Supreme Decree No. 295. The exceptions include foreign nationals who, for reasons which may not be postponed, must enter the country for business management purposes, paying special attention to the convenience or usefulness of the country. Regardless of their nationality, nonresident foreign nationals who enter with a Salvoconducto must undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 and complete a seven-day quarantine without exception, even if the result of the PCR test is negative.

