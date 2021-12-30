Self-isolation for contacts of the first and second levels, foreigners arriving from foreign countries, is canceled from December 22, 2021. Self-isolation is also cancelled for citizens of Belarus who have arrived from the "red" zone.

For reference: this list was previously imposed by the Ministry of Health of Belarus.

Self-isolation remains exclusively for persons with COVID-19 infection.

Keep in mind that if the requirement for self-isolation was previously received by a foreigner or Belarusian, then it must be observed until the end of the period specified in the requirement.

