On November 29, 2021, the Chilean government announced that it would postpone the relaxation of various pandemic-related entry restrictions. The relaxation was set to begin on December 1 but has been delayed indefinitely due the emergence of the omicron variant. The government's announcement also included the imposition of travel restrictions covering seven African nations.

Plan Fronteras Protegidas

On November 15, the Chilean government had announced several major changes to its Plan Fronteras Protegidas ("Protected Borders Plan") which were to take effect on December 1. Among the changes, certain travelers who have received a booster dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine would have been able to enter Chile without undergoing quarantine or testing requirements. In addition, three new border crossings would have been opened to international travel at Chacalluta, Pino Hachado, and Colchane.

Under the latest iteration of the Plan Fronteras Protegidas, however, Chile will delay the opening of these border crossings, such that individuals may only enter Chile through the airports at Iquique, Antofagasta, Santiago, and Punta Arenas. Chile will also continue to require incoming travelers to undergo pre- and post-arrival PCR testing and to quarantine upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status. Specifically, the following requirements apply:

Travelers must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flight in the country of origin;

Travelers must undergo additional PCR testing upon arrival in Chile;

Vaccinated Chilean citizens, resident foreign nationals, and visitors holding a Pase de Movilidad ("Mobility Pass") must quarantine until receiving a negative PCR test on arrival;

Children under age 2 are exempt from pre-departure PCR testing;

Children under age 2 are also exempt from PCR testing upon arrival if they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults;

Vaccinated non-resident foreign nationals holding a Pase de Movilidad must also present proof of health insurance coverage of at least USD$30,000.

Omicron-Related Travel Restrictions

Non-resident foreign nationals may only enter Chile if they hold a Mobility Pass, which may be requested at www.mevacuno.gob.cl. Non-resident foreign nationals who have been in the following African countries during the last 14 days are not allowed to enter Chile:

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Namibia

Botswana

Lesotho

Eswatini

Mozambique

Chilean citizens and resident foreign nationals who have been present in one of these countries within the past fourteen days must undergo PCR testing upon arrival and complete a seven-day quarantine, regardless of vaccination status and even if the result of the PCR test upon arrival is negative.

Salvoconducto for Unvaccinated Foreign Nationals

Nonresident foreign nationals who do not hold a Pase de Movilidad and who do not have their vaccines validated may still enter Chile by securing a "Salvoconducto" (Safe Passage). Nonresident foreign nationals may be eligible for a Salvoconducto if they meet any of the exceptions listed in Supreme Decree No. 102. The exceptions include foreign nationals who, for reasons which may not be postponed, must enter the country for business management purposes, paying special attention to the convenience or usefulness of the country. Regardless of their nationality, nonresident foreign nationals who enter with a Salvoconducto must undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 and complete a seven-day quarantine without exception, even if the result of the PCR test is negative.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.