To further support COVID-19 Task Force Circular Letter No. 18 of 2021 dated August 11, 2021 on Health Protocols for International Travels During the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Pandemic and its addendum ("CL 18/2021"), the Minister of Transportation (the "MOT") established several international air travel protocols through its Circular Letter No. 74 of 2021 dated September 13, 2021 on Guidelines for the Implementation of International Travels Via Air Transport During the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Pandemic as amended by MOT Circular Letter No. 77 of 2021 dated September 20, 2021 (collectively, "CL 74/2021").

CL 74/2021 sets out the procedures on how international air travels specifically should be conducted. CL 74/2021 provides the guidelines for three separate categories, namely international air travels, airline operators, cargo planes arriving from countries with high Covid-19 infections rates. We set out below the key provisions of CL 74/2021.

International Air Travel Guidelines

CL 74/2021's provisions regarding air travel largely mirror the provisions for international travel in the CL 18/2021. In short, only certain foreign nationals (those that are fully vaccinated, are part of the Travel Corridor Arrangement Scheme, or have special permit from relevant institutions) may enter Indonesia. Furthermore, both Indonesian and foreign nationals must undergo stringent travel health protocols, as follows:

present a vaccine certificate or are willing to be vaccinated upon arrival in Indonesia; present a negative RT-PCR test from country of origin within 3 x 24 hours before departure; download and use the Pedulilindungi application; fill out the Electronic-Health Alert Card (e-HAC) form through the Pedulilindungi app or manually in the airport of the country of departure; receive an RT-PCR test upon arrival and under 8 x 24 hours of quarantine in designated quarantine locations;

Airline Operator Guidelines

In addition to air travel, CL 74/2021 sets out provisions for airline operators. These provisions refer to the MOT Circular Letter No 13 of 2020 dated June 8, 2020 on Air Transport Operations During the Productive and Safe From Covid-19 Public Activity Period ("CL 13/2020") under which airlines are required to, among others, maintain and improve airplane cleanliness, have available a Universal Precaution Kit, implement regular monitoring and sanitizing protocols, require crew to follow health protocols and a number of other provisions.

In addition, CL 74/2021 requires airline operators to inform passengers to utilize the Pedulilindungi application, inspect passengers for their vaccine certificates, relay passenger data and arrival plans to relevant airport authorities, handle passengers not fulfilling travel requirements appropriately.

Cargo Planes Coming from Countries with High Infection Rates

Cargo planes that are arriving from high infection countries must park in isolated parking areas that are far removed from the parking areas of standard and regular flights. Furthermore, similar to airline operators, they are also required to relay flight information to relevant authorities and carry out existing health protocols.

The above provisions show the government's intent on having airline operators aid in mitigating the risk of infected passengers through disclosing passenger information, screening passengers and also informing passengers regarding health protocols.

As the latest update in connection with the above these regulations, the MOT, following certain other countries such as Australia, Japan and the Philippines, issued a letter on September 29, 2021 under which the MOT limits the number of passengers an airline may carry to a maximum of 90 passengers per flight. This is applicable specifically for international arrivals in the Soekarno Hatta Airport.

