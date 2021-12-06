LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission comments on the future of competition policy
  • European Commission expresses caution in curtailing State aid and extends Poland's scheme for the resolution of certain smaller banks
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission publishes first Report on Implementation and Enforcement of EU Trade Agreements
  • European Commission publishes EU Aid for Trade -Progress Report 2021

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • European Council publishes G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration
  • EMA reviews certain potential medical conditions and COVID-19 vaccines
  • European Parliament and Council reach provisional agreement on proposed Regulation on a Reinforced Role for the EMA in Crisis Preparedness and Management

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Council publishes G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration
  • President of EU General Court rejects interim measure to suspend application of Regulation on EU Digital COVID-19 Certificates
  • ENISA publishes 2021 Threat Landscape Report

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.