Key Points

The government of Norway will allow all eligible travelers to enter the country under the Immigration Act beginning 26 Nov. 2021

Overview

The government of Norway will allow eligible foreign nationals with a valid residence permit or visitor visa and visa exempt nationals will be allowed to enter Norway beginning 26 Nov. 2021. Many parts of Norway require travelers to hold valid COVID-19 vaccination certificates to enter public spaces. Prior to country entry, all travelers will be required to submit a complete entry registration form, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers who hold an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate or who have documentation confirming they recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months will not be required to undergo quarantine and entrance testing requirements. Travelers who cannot present proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be required to:

Complete an entry registration form;

Present a negative PCR test taken 24 hours before travel;

Test at the border upon arrival; and

Quarantine in a quarantine hotel

What are the Changes?

The government of Norway will open its borders under the rules of the Immigration Act, in order to allow more travelers to enter the country. Unvaccinated travelers will be subject to testing and quarantine requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Norway's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 November, 2021

