Key Points

Mandatory teleworking and increased COVID-19 protective measures

Overview

On 17 Nov. 2021, the Belgian government introduced additional COVID-19 protective measures. Masks will be required in more locations, including publicly accessible areas of corporate and government buildings and on all public transit. Teleworking is also now mandatory for all private sector businesses unless it will cause significant disruption to the function of the business operation. Beginning 13 Dec. 2021, employees will be permitted a maximum of two working days in office. Employers will be required to register the number of in-person workers electronically through the Social Security portal.

What are the Changes?

Due to a worsening COVID-19 situation in Belgium, the government has increased protective measures in an effort to avoid a lockdown. The measures include mandating telework for all businesses with limited exceptions. Starting 13 Dec. 2021, in-person work will be limited to two working days in office.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Belgian government website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 18 November 2021.

