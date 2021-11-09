Key Points

Advice on work from home, travel and COVID-19 prevention

Overview

On Nov. 2, 2021, the government of the Netherlands announced new measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The government has instructed there be a greater focus on basic rules to prevent the spread of the virus and gives new advice and rules concerning work activities.

What are the Changes?

Rules impacting business:

From Nov. 3, 2021 onward, the government recommends that individuals work from home at least half of their normal work hours;

From Nov. 3, 2021, work and leisure trip movement is to be limited if possible and travelers should travel outside of peak hours;

From Nov. 6, 2021, vaccination certificates will be required for entry to business events, such as trade fairs and conferences.

For additional information concerning vaccine certificates click here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Netherlands website and Envoy's website for additional information concerning COVID-19 prevention measures in the Netherlands.

Originally published 4 November 2021

